Zelenskyy orders timeline to launch special tribunal on Russian aggression: real justice needed

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has tasked the team at the Office of the President and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with developing a clear schedule of practical steps to launch a special tribunal on Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel.

Zelenskyy said that on June 27 he reviewed a report on the results of foreign policy work over the past week.

In particular, the discussion focused on the implementation of the agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on establishing a tribunal for Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"I have instructed the Office team and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to formulate a clear timetable of practical steps to establish the tribunal – finalizing necessary agreements with partners, launching the institution, and ensuring its effective operation. Real justice is needed, and this process must not drag on for years or decades," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The head of state noted that joint actions with partners to ensure just punishment for Russia’s aggression must be sufficiently swift and consistently professional.

Recall that on June 25, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Council of Europe Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić signed an agreement to establish a Special Tribunal to investigate the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

