Russian attack on Odesa: Ruscists killed teacher Kateryna Borsynska and her husband Valentyn

A teacher of the Mykhailivskyi Lyceum Kateryna Borsynska and her husband Valentyn were killed in Odesa as a result of a nighttime drone strike by the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Hennadiy Trukhanov.

"As a result of the enemy shelling, a person of the most peaceful profession in the world was killed: a teacher, social pedagogue of the St. Michael's Lyceum, Kateryna Borsinska, and her husband Valentyn.

We share this loss with the educational family of our city. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the night of June 28, a Russian drone hit a 21-story residential building. The hit caused a fire on floors seven through nine. In addition, outbuildings on the territory of a private household, an administrative building, warehouses of a private enterprise, a building of a non-operational gas station, and cars were damaged.

