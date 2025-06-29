Ukrainian defenders control most of Dnieper islands in Kherson region - Southern Defense Forces

Ukrainian servicemen control most of the island zone in the Dnipro floodplain in the Kherson region and successfully repel attempts by Russian occupiers to land on them.

"The island zone is overwhelmingly, very overwhelmingly, simply put, under the control of the Ukrainian Defense Forces. For several days in a row, the enemy tried to land in the southern zone, where the islands of Nestryha, Kozulisky, and Zabych are located. He was only trying to land, not to mention that he could and did aim to capture some foothold. However, all these attempts were unsuccessful," Voloshyn said.

According to him, near Antonivsky bridges, a few kilometers from the island zone, Russian occupants are also trying to approach Ukrainian positions, "but the Ukrainian Defense Forces are also destroying the enemy."

"And the main task that the enemy is doing now is trying to evacuate its losses, trying to provide at least some logistical support for its units that are now in the Kherson sector, because the Ukrainian Defense Forces are not allowing them to act and implement their plans here," Voloshyn added.

He also said that the enemy is concentrating a certain amount of forces and means in the south of Ukraine to conduct assault operations with small groups of infantry.

"He is concentrating a lot of such infantry to ensure that these assault actions continue continuously, to ensure high intensity assaults. In addition, according to our intelligence, the enemy has moved there... an additional regiment... But I want to assure you that a regiment is not too much to carry out any serious large-scale offensive. Simply put, we will destroy it as well as the rest of the Russian units," Voloshyn emphasized.

