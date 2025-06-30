Ukrainian and Russian armies approaching point of exhaustion - FT

Military assessments show that both the Russian and Ukrainian military are approaching the point of exhaustion.

This is reported by the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports.

"While Russia is likely to be able to maintain the current level of operations for another year, Ukraine could reach a tipping point within six months - unless it receives significant new military support," the article says.

Unofficially, some Western officials have expressed even more gloomy sentiments, warning of the risk of "catastrophic failure" if the Ukrainian military is stretched to the limit and does not receive a significant increase in military and financial assistance from its Western allies.

The FT also writes about the change of mood within the Ukrainian government, which has been noticed by European leaders. In particular, it refers to the urgency with which Kyiv is calling for a ceasefire. A year or two ago, such calls would have been regarded as defeatism.

"But among European politicians, few believe that Russia is willing to agree to a ceasefire. One senior official believes that Russia's main goal now is to capture Odesa, which Vladimir Putin considers a historically Russian city," the journalists note.

