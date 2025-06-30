UN experts confirm Russia’s responsibility for terrorist attack in Olenivka

An internal UN analysis confirmed that the murder in Olenivka was a carefully planned crime by the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"On the night of July 28-29, 2022, Russia committed a shameful terrorist act in the Volnovakha Penal Colony #120 near Olenivka. More than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and about 130 others were injured. Immediately after the explosion, Russia blamed Ukraine for it, claiming an alleged HIMARS missile strike," he wrote.

What preceded it

Let me remind you that the ICRC and the UN expressed their readiness to investigate the terrorist attack. However, after 5 months, the UN Fact-Finding Mission on Olenivka was disbanded due to the lack of security guarantees.

For my part, I have repeatedly tried to meet with the members of the UN Mission to hand over the materials that are available in Ukraine. The Mission has never agreed to get acquainted with them. I also offered the Russian Ombudsman to visit the site of the tragedy together, which was also refused.

The UN refuted Russia's lies

And only a year later, the UN refuted Russia's lies, stating that the attack in Olenivka "was not caused by a HIMARS missile"!

At the same time, the UN has never publicly accused Russia of the attack, even despite the available evidence.

Material with evidence

However, a group of UN experts recently published a substantial piece of evidence separately - the UN's internal analysis showed that it was Russia that planned and carried out the attack.

"Finally, things are being called by their proper names!" Lubinets said.

Contents of the report

The report identifies the weapons and ammunition used by the Russian Armed Forces to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war, and provides a detailed examination of the planning, organization and execution of the killings. It analyzes the course of investigations by Russia, Ukraine and the UN itself, and provides further recommendations for Ukraine.

"This is an important document that should be a powerful impetus for the investigation to continue. The pain of Ukrainians for Olenivka has not gone away. We insist on the investigation and fair punishment of the perpetrators!" the Ombudsman emphasized.

Terrorist attack in Olenivka

As a reminder, on the night of July 29, 2022, a powerful explosion occurred in the building where Ukrainian prisoners of war were held in the former penal colony No. 210 in the village of Olenivka in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

According to the Russian side, about 50 Ukrainian defenders were killed and more than 70 others were seriously injured.

The International Commission of the Red Cross tried to get to the crime scene, but was prevented by the Russian occupiers.

Prosecutor General Kostin released information that the prisoners were killed with thermobaric weapons.

In August 2022, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres set up a commission to investigate the terrorist attack in occupied Olenivka, which killed about 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war. However, in January 2023, after failing to receive security guarantees from the Russians, Guterres disbanded the mission.