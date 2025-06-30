ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10977 visitors online
News Presense of Russia in Arctic
881 11

German Navy to patrol Arctic amid Russian threat, - Pistorius

Germany will patrol the Arctic through Russia

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the country will send warships to patrol Arctic waters, citing the threat posed by Russia's military build-up in the region.

He said this at a press conference on Monday during a visit to Denmark, Censor.NET reports citing AFP.

"Maritime threats are growing... To name just a few, Russia is militarizing the Arctic. We are seeing an increase in the activity of Russian submarines operating in the area," Pistorius said.

According to him, Germany will demonstrate its presence in the North Atlantic and Arctic this year.

The German Defense Minister said that a German auxiliary military vessel will sail from Iceland to Greenland and then to Canada this year as part of the Atlantic Bear operation.

"Along the route, we will conduct exercises with our allies in the region, and we have planned the first entry of a German warship into Nuuk in Greenland," Pistorius said.

During the Canadian Arctic exercises, Germany will also deploy "maritime patrol aircraft, submarines and frigates" to the region, he announced.

Read more: Pistorius: Allies are trying to keep US from actively supporting Ukraine

Author: 

Arctic (6) Germany (1498) Russia (12218) Boris Pistorius (137)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 