North Korea shows photos of soldiers killed in war against Ukraine

For the first time, North Korea recognized and showed the military killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Yonhap, Censor.NET reports.

Photos were published in which DPRK leader Kim Jong-un "mourns" soldiers.

It is noted that all these photos were shown at an event organized by North Korea and Russia in Pyongyang the day before. The concert was dedicated to the first anniversary of the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement. In particular, it was attended by Kim Jong-un himself and Russian Minister of Culture Olga Lyubimova.

In general, the entire chronology of the deployment of North Korean troops in the war against Ukraine was broadcast there. In particular, people in the audience were able to see a bloody notebook of a DPRK soldier found on the battlefield in the Kursk region.

Among other things, the DPRK disclosed that Kim Jong-un had approved operational plans for North Korean troops in the Kursk region and ordered attacks between October 22 and December 22, 2024.

This is the first time that North Korean media have shown videos and photos of their soldiers sent to Russia.

Watch more: USF fighters destroy rare North Korean MLRS with strike drone. VIDEO