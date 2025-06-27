USF fighters destroy rare North Korean MLRS with strike drone. VIDEO

Operators of the 413th Battalion "Raid" of the Unmanned Systems Forces successfully destroyed a rare North Korean-made M1991 MLRS with a precise strike from a Ukrainian FPV drone for the first time.

This was reported by the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

The destruction of the M1991 multiple launch rocket system took place in the Novopavlivka direction.

The pilot struck one of the rockets on the guidance pack with an attack UAV. The munition detonated, penetrating the crew cabin and subsequently triggering the entire ammunition load.

The M1991 is a North Korean analogue of the Soviet 220mm MLRS "Uragan," but with an increased caliber of 240mm and a range of up to 60 km, the USF noted.

The presence of these systems in the enemy’s arsenal was first confirmed on video in April 2025.

