Over years of war, almost billion dollars has been spent on fortifications. Troops use maximum of 2% of these structures, - Butusov said

Who is responsible in the country for the fact that every time on a new section of the frontline, where the Russians start to take the offensive, we face the same problem - there are either no fortifications or they are not as they should be.

Yurii Butusov, the editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, who enlisted a month ago as a soldier and rifleman in the 13th National Guard Brigade "Khartiia" and is currently undergoing basic military training, said this in an interview with Olena Tribushna on the podcast "There are questions".

Butusov noted that as a journalist, he has written and spoken about this a lot.

In his opinion, construction is a process of resource planning: who builds, in what quantity, how, what project, and in what timeframe. It is important how many people, how many materials are involved, and what the stages are. However, in Ukraine, there is no single centre responsible for this construction. As of now, the military and the General Staff are responsible for organising defence, and civil-military administrations are responsible for the construction of defence structures.

"The civil-military administrations say that the military gave us this project, and we are building what they have given us. And the military says that they are building not what we want, but what is convenient for them. As a result, we have spent tens of billions of hryvnias on absolutely unnecessary facilities that our troops have not used and are not using now. This is absurd," Butusov emphasised.

According to Butusov, about 30-35 billion hryvnias - almost a billion dollars - have been spent on defence structures during the war, if we take the minimum figure.

"They just dug up the fields with excavators and with almost minimal efficiency. God willing that one per cent of those structures are used by the troops. I'm being so careful to say this. Let's say two per cent. As a rule, people sit in these dugouts on the second or third line until the enemy approaches. And battles are rarely fought there," Butusov emphasised.

