Ukraine establishes Unified information platform on persons missing under special circumstances

To coordinate the search for persons missing under special circumstances and to support their families, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine has established a Unified Information Platform on Persons Missing under Special Circumstances.

As reported by Censor.NET citing Interfax-Ukraine, this was announced by Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Persons Missing under Special Circumstances, during the platform’s presentation.

"We have committed to identify and clearly explain who is responsible for what and to provide up-to-date contact information," the commissioner said.

According to him, the platform was created in response to numerous appeals from families of missing persons, civil society organizations, and regional representatives.

Dobroserdov explained that the portal will be populated with information through official channels of government agencies, international organizations, and other institutions involved in the search process. Each of these entities will be able to publish up-to-date updates. The portal will also feature answers to frequently asked questions, action protocols, and other useful materials.

The main goal of the platform, the commissioner added, is to provide guidance and give relatives of missing persons comprehensive information about the functions of official bodies.

In turn, Mariana Reva, Director of the Communication Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, stated that work is currently underway to translate the platform into English so that it can also serve foreign nationals searching for their missing relatives. However, she noted that the portal’s primary task is to serve the Ukrainian audience.

