Two teenagers successfully brought back from Russian-occupied territories

Two more teenagers have been rescued from temporarily occupied territory as part of the President of Ukraine’s initiative Bring Kids Back UA.

This was reported by Dariia Zarivna, Chief Operating Officer of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative, Censor.NET reports.

"One of the boys spent three years under occupation with his mother. He refused to attend school, where the curriculum was saturated with Russian propaganda. They had been waiting for liberation, but the situation grew increasingly dangerous with each passing month — people began disappearing after searches, and even speaking Ukrainian at home became risky," she said.

The other boy, having just finished school, decided not to accept life under occupation. He left for Ukrainian-controlled territory to start over and build a future in a free country.

"I’m grateful to the Ukrainian Child Rights Network, the Humanity volunteer initiative, and the Save Ukraine organisation for helping these teenagers take a step toward freedom and a better future," Zarivna added.