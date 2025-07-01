Fighting ongoing in Kursk direction. Defense Forces hold back enemy pressure in Pokrovsk region – General Staff

Since the beginning of July 1, 2025, a total of 48 combat engagements have occurred on the front line.

Strikes on Ukrainian territory

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire struck communities in border districts adjacent to the Russian Federation, including the settlements of Khrinivka in Chernihiv region; Hirka, Doroshivka, Bratenytsia, Starykove, Kucherivka, and Myropilske in the Sumy region. Additionally, the enemy fired multiple launch rocket systems at Velyka Pysarivka and carried out airstrikes using guided bombs (GABs) on Andriivka, Varachyne, Krovne, and Kindrativka in the Sumy region.

The situation in the North

Seven out of eight enemy attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders at the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions today, and the battle is currently underway.

The enemy also carried out 8 air strikes, dropping 19 GABs, and fired 156 times, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

According to reports, on the South Slobozhanskyi direction, the occupiers launched five attacks on our defenders’ positions near Vovchansk, Zelene, and Milove. Our troops are putting up a strong resistance, with two combat engagements still ongoing. The enemy also carried out airstrikes using GABs on the settlement of Vilkhuvatka.

On the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Radkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and toward Novoosynove, with one combat engagement currently ongoing.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman direction, the invading army launched six attacks on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Kopanky, Novyi Myr, Serednie, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodiazi and Myrne; two combat engagements are still ongoing. Our soldiers are steadfastly holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

On the Siversk direction, the enemy launched attacks toward Hryhorivka and Vyimka. Since the beginning of the day, our troops have repelled two enemy assault attempts, with fighting ongoing at present.

On the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy stormed the Defense Forces’ positions near the settlement of Chasiv Yar. Our defenders successfully halted the enemy’s offensive.

On the Toretsk direction, one combat engagement has occurred since the start of the day near the settlement of Leonidivka.

On the Pokrovsk direction, Russian occupiers made 12 attempts to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Myrne, Popiv Yar, Koptieve, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka, and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces are holding the line and have repelled eight enemy attacks, with four combat engagements ongoing. The enemy also carried out airstrikes using unguided air-to-surface missiles on Sukhyi Yar, the report states.

The situation in the South

The General Staff also reports that on the Novopavlivsk direction, five enemy attacks took place in the areas of Piddubne, Vesele, Maliivka, and Shevchenko, with one combat engagement ongoing. Enemy aviation struck Olhivske with unguided rockets, and the settlement of Filiia was hit by airstrikes using GABs.

The Defense Forces are holding back the occupiers’ attack near Kamianske on the Orikhiv direction. The enemy carried out airstrikes on the area around the settlement of Novodanylivka.

On the Prydniprovske direction, the invaders launched an airstrike on Olhivka.

No significant changes have been reported on other directions.