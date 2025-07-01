Grenade explodes in hotel in Khmelnytskyi region: soldier and his wife are wounded

On June 30, an explosion occurred in a hotel room in Derazhne, Khmelnytsky region. It is likely that a grenade detonated. A soldier and his wife were injured in the explosion.

This was reported by Kateryna Herasimuk, a spokeswoman for the State Bureau of Investigation in Khmelnytskyi, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

According to her, the couple was hospitalized with injuries in a local hospital.

As it turned out later, the man is an active duty soldier serving in the Zaporizhzhia direction. He was on vacation in Derazhne. He was detained on the day of the incident.

He has now been served a notice of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code (illegal handling of weapons, ammunition or explosives). He faces up to 7 years in prison.

The director of Derazhne multidisciplinary city hospital, Oleksandr Koroliuk, said that the man received medical treatment and is not currently in the hospital. His wife remains in the surgical department with shrapnel wounds.

"The woman's condition is moderate and stable. She is being monitored by traumatologists," the doctor added.