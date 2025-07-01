All districts of Kharkiv were affected by Russian attacks in June, 383 houses damaged - Terekhov

In June, all districts of the city of Kharkiv were affected by terrorist attacks from the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a total of 383 residential buildings were damaged. Three of them are preliminarily beyond repair, but we need to wait for the conclusions of the experts. There are also many houses that were hit repeatedly.

It is noted that, in addition to housing, dozens of other civilian objects were hit: enterprises, schools, a trolleybus depot, a cemetery, a transformer substation, playgrounds, a children's railway, and cars.

"To ensure the safety of residents, 6181 damaged windows were covered with OSBs. This is a huge number, although there were months when there were even more damaged windows. Also, 169 roofs of residential buildings were damaged and have already been repaired," the mayor added.

