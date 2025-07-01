More than 300 foreigners and stateless persons are missing in Ukraine - Dobroserdov

As of July 1, 2025, more than 300 foreigners and stateless persons are listed in the Unified Register of Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Suspilne, this was announced by Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Missing Persons, during the presentation of the Unified Information Platform on Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances.

"Information about missing persons and stateless persons is also posted in the Unified Register. As of today, more than 300 foreigners and stateless persons are considered missing," he said.

According to the commissioner, this includes both military and civilian personnel.

Earlier it was reported that Ukraine has created a Unified Information Platform on Persons Missing Under Special Circumstances.

