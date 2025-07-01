One person injured in Russian shelling of Chernihiv region

On July 1, Russian forces shelled the border village of the Semenivka community, injuring one person.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

Russian troops struck a residential yard with several FPV drones.

"As a result of the shelling, a 76-year-old civilian male local resident was injured. He was hospitalized with a concussion and is currently under medical supervision," the administration head wrote.

