ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
10558 visitors online
News Shelling of Chernihiv region
243 1

One person injured in Russian shelling of Chernihiv region

Explosions are heard in occupied Mariupol

On July 1, Russian forces shelled the border village of the Semenivka community, injuring one person.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration.

Russian troops struck a residential yard with several FPV drones.

"As a result of the shelling, a 76-year-old civilian male local resident was injured. He was hospitalized with a concussion and is currently under medical supervision," the administration head wrote.

See more: Russians shelled 34 settlements in Chernihiv region over past week: three killed, 13 injured. PHOTOS

Author: 

shoot out (13886) Chernihivska region (182) war in Ukraine (3129)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 