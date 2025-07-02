ENG
Kellogg came to Lukashenko
Kellogg denied that he promised Lukashenko to limit Ukrainian military strikes on Russia: This was taken out of context

Kellogg denied that he promised to limit Ukrainian military strikes on Russia

Donald Trump's special representative, Keith Kellogg, said he did not promise Belarusian dictator Lukashenko to limit the strikes of the Ukrainian Defense Forces on Russian territory.

He said this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"This quote is taken out of context. In my conversation with Lukashenko, we discussed a complete and unconditional ceasefire. Any restrictions on Kyiv's behavior were conditioned by Moscow's reciprocal actions. I have never made any comments related to Ukraine's continuation of the war outside of a full ceasefire," Kellogg emphasized.

To recap, the day before Lukashenko said that Kellogg had promisedto "work" to stop Ukraine's strikes on Russia.

Read more: Lukashenko claims Kellogg promised to "work on" halting Ukrainian strikes on Russia

