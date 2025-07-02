Enemy has intensified checks in occupied territories after Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on Russian Federation - Center of National Resistance
After successful attacks by the Defense Forces on enemy targets, the Russian occupiers have significantly intensified the so-called "counter-sabotage" measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.
This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, Censor.NET reports .
In the affected areas, the occupiers are introducing blockades, trying to hide the scale of losses and find the alleged "guilty". Inspections are carried out chaotically: random searches, interrogations of civilians and tightening of the regime at checkpoints are recorded.
The Center calls on residents of the temporarily occupied territories not to go outside unless necessary to avoid endangering themselves.
