ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11775 visitors online
News Occupied territories - Crimea and Donbas
469 1

Enemy has intensified checks in occupied territories after Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strikes on Russian Federation - Center of National Resistance

CNR

After successful attacks by the Defense Forces on enemy targets, the Russian occupiers have significantly intensified the so-called "counter-sabotage" measures in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Center for National Resistance, Censor.NET reports .

In the affected areas, the occupiers are introducing blockades, trying to hide the scale of losses and find the alleged "guilty". Inspections are carried out chaotically: random searches, interrogations of civilians and tightening of the regime at checkpoints are recorded.

The Center calls on residents of the temporarily occupied territories not to go outside unless necessary to avoid endangering themselves.

See more: In June, enemy occupied 556 sq km of Ukrainian territory, worst figure in 2025 – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

Author: 

occupation (1906) CNR (258) Strikes on RF (300)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on GoogleNews
 
 