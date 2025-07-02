HACC did not suspend Chernyshov - ruling (updated)

The High Anti-Corruption Court has considered a motion to remove Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity Oleksii Chernyshov from office and denied it.

As it became clear, the HACC rejected the above-mentioned motion by its decision.

"On Tuesday, 2 July, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court, having considered the motion for removal from office of the Vice Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine, dismissed it. The full text of the decision will be announced on 04 July 2025. The reasons given by the HACC investigating judge will be set out in the full text of the ruling. The ruling may be appealed within 5 days from the date of its announcement," the Anti-Corruption Court said later.

"The High Anti-Corruption Court rejected the motion for my suspension. I am grateful for the balanced and logical decision. I would also like to note that, despite the rumours, the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine continues to operate as usual. There is a lot of important work ahead," Chernyshov commented on the ruling.

Earlier, the HACC imposed a bail of UAH 120,002,668 on the suspect with a number of procedural obligations.

In accordance with Part 1 of Article 62 of the Constitution of Ukraine, a person is presumed innocent of committing a crime and shall not be subjected to criminal punishment until his or her guilt is proved in accordance with the law and established by a court verdict of guilty.

Earlier, the HACC imposed a preventive measure in the form of bail of UAH 120 million on Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and obtaining an undue benefit on a particularly large scale.

What is known about corruption in the Ministry of Reconstruction under Chernyshov?

Last week, the NABU served five people with a notice of suspicion in a case of corruption in the construction sector involving top government officials.

In particular, Vasyl Volodin, a member of the Board of "Naftogaz" of Ukraine, Maksym Horbatiuk, Chief Commercial Officer of "Ukrgazvydobuvannia" JSC, Alla Sushon, former Director of "Ukrkomunobslugovuvannia" SE, and Serhii Kopystyra, a developer, were suspected of abuse of office, receiving and giving an undue advantage in a particularly large amount.

On 13 June, the HACC arrested Horbatiuk with the option of posting UAH 25 million bail, on 17 June, the court arrested Volodin with an alternative of UAH 20 million bail, and on 20 June, the developer, Kopystyr was granted a preventive measure in the form of arrest with an alternative of UAH 100 million bail.

At the time of the crime, Volodin was the Secretary of State of the Ministry of Regional Development, and Horbatiuk was an adviser to the head of the ministry, Oleksii Chernyshov, who later became the head of "Naftogaz", where his associates also went to work. Chernyshov is now the head of the Ministry of National Unity and is abroad.

According to the investigation, the developer developed a scheme to illegally obtain a land plot in Kyiv for the construction of a residential complex. To do this, he turned to top officials of the Ministry of Regional Development, who created the conditions for the transfer of land to a state-controlled enterprise. The latter illegally entered into investment agreements with the construction company in question. At the same time, the land and the buildings on it were valued at almost five times cheaper, and the difference between this valuation and the market value exceeded UAH 1 billion.

According to the UP, NABU detectives planned to conduct a search of Chernyshov's place a year ago, but it was cancelled at the request of the Bureau's director, Semen Kryvonos. At the same time, Chernyshov secretly met with Kryvonos, later explaining that the meeting was to discuss the anti-corruption programme of "Naftogaz". Kryvonos himself denied any involvement in the cancellation of Chernyshov's searches.

