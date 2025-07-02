ENG
Kremin dismissed from post of language ombudsman

Taras Kremin dismissed from the post of language ombudsman

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Taras Kremin from the post of language ombudsman.

This was announced by the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that he was dismissed on 8 July 2025 in connection with the expiration of his term of office.

