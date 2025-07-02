Kremin dismissed from post of language ombudsman
The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Taras Kremin from the post of language ombudsman.
This was announced by the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.
It is noted that he was dismissed on 8 July 2025 in connection with the expiration of his term of office.
