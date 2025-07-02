Kremin dismissed from post of language ombudsman

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Taras Kremin from the post of language ombudsman.

This was announced by the government's permanent representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that he was dismissed on 8 July 2025 in connection with the expiration of his term of office.

Read more: What language soldiers communicate in trenches or in battle with enemy troops is their personal matter, - language ombudsman Kremin