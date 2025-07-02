32% of Ukrainian graduates in 2022 did not even register for NMT - media

Almost one-third of Ukrainian school graduates did not register for the NMT, which is mandatory for admission to Ukrainian universities.

The RAI for Ukraine research program analyzed the difference in the place of registration of NMT participants and the place where they physically took the test.

"We found out that in 2022, 23.5 thousand school leavers (10% of all) took the test abroad. And 32% of graduates did not register to take the NMT, which is mandatory for admission to Ukrainian universities," the publication notes.

"We understand that those graduates who are abroad can take this test just in case. And this does not mean that they are all thinking about entering a Ukrainian university. Therefore, to the 32% who did not take the NMT at all, we can safely add some of those who did, but did not apply to Ukraine," explained one of the authors of the study, Tetiana Zakharchenko of the Ukrainian Catholic University.

The main reason for going abroad among high school students remains the security issue, which includes both parents' concerns about a possible reduction in the mobilization age to 18 and general anxiety about the lives of children in a warring country, the journalists noted.

"For similar reasons, many graduates of Ukrainian schools, even after passing the NMT, still choose higher education institutions in Poland, Germany, the Czech Republic and other countries," the authors of the article added.