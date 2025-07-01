Vocational education students who started studying after age of 25 may lose right to deferment - media

The Verkhovna Rada is considering a draft law by the Cabinet of Ministers that would make it impossible to use education as a way to avoid mobilisation.

This is reported by the Judicial and Legal Newspaper, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the relevant subcommittee of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Education has considered the draft law 13193 on amendments to Article 23 of the Law "On mobilisation training and mobilisation" regarding the rights of teachers and students.

The Cabinet of Ministers said that this draft law:

will make it impossible to use education as a way to avoid fulfilling the constitutional duty to defend the Motherland and will strengthen law and order in educational institutions

teachers with academic degrees are entitled to a deferral from mobilisation

will reduce the number of violations of the mobilisation legislation

will avoid the use of budget funds to satisfy lawsuits filed by students in an inconsistent manner, etc.

Over the past six months, the number of vocational (vocational-technical) students (up to 17,338) and professional pre-university students (up to 75,618) from among men liable for military service over the age of 25 who are studying in a sequential order on the basis of basic or complete secondary education and have a deferral has increased significantly.

Therefore, the government proposes to amend Article 23 of the law on mobilisation and to restate it as follows:

Persons who are called up for military service during mobilisation or for a special period are not subject to call-up:

1) students of vocational (vocational-technical) education institutions and applicants for professional pre-higher education who started their studies no later than the year of reaching the age limit for being sent for basic military service, as defined in Article 15 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service", and who are studying in full-time or dual form of education, and higher education students within the estimated period of completion of the educational programme, and who are studying in full-time or dual form of education, as well as doctoral students and doctors (pharmacists) - interns, doctors-residents. The norm of this paragraph applies to students in educational institutions (scientific institutions) of Ukraine who are studying for the first time at a level higher than the level previously obtained in the sequence determined by Article 10 of the Law of Ukraine "On Education";

2) scientific, scientific-pedagogical, pedagogical employees of higher education institutions, scientific employees of scientific institutions and organisations, scientific-pedagogical employees of institutions of professional pre-higher education who have a scientific degree, and pedagogical employees of institutions of professional pre-higher education, professional (vocational and technical) education, general secondary and out-of-school education. The norm of this paragraph applies to the relevant employees working in higher education institutions, scientific institutions and organisations, institutions of professional pre-higher, vocational (vocational-technical), general secondary education at the main place of work at least 0.75 of a full-time position, as well as to pedagogical employees of state and municipal out-of-school education institutions who, as of 1 January 2025, worked and continue to work at the main place of work in out-of-school education institutions that organise work in the field of art, ecology and natural, science and technology, research-experimental, sports, military-patriotic directions with a workload of at least 0.75 of a full-time position.

