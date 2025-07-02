Ukraine ready to open three negotiation clusters for EU accession talks – Stefanishyna

By the end of 2025, Ukraine will take all necessary steps to open all six negotiation clusters for EU accession and is actively working with partners to unblock the process.

As reported by Censor.NET, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration and Justice Minister Olha Stefanishyna made this statement in a comment to Ukrinform.

She noted that the start of Denmark’s presidency of the Council of the European Union is a strong signal for Ukraine, as Denmark has made enlargement one of its key priorities. Accordingly, Ukraine expects bold decisions on its membership bid, an update to the EU’s negotiation methodology, the creation of new instruments to accelerate the process, and the ability to respond to obstructionist positions by individual member states.

"Ukraine is already ready to open three negotiation clusters, and by the end of the year, it will have completed all the necessary steps to open all six," Stefanishyna said. "At this point, the only factor determining the date for opening accession talks is the consensus of all 27 EU member states."

She emphasized that Hungary’s obstruction of the process is primarily political in nature, and that Ukraine is actively working with its partners to find a solution.

"This issue remains permanently on the agenda," the deputy prime minister assured.

Stefanishyna expressed confidence that all matters, including those related to national minorities, must be resolved through dialogue, not used as tools of political blackmail within EU institutions.

Earlier, European Commission spokesperson Guillaume Mercier stated that Ukraine has fulfilled all the conditions required to begin EU accession talks.