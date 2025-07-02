76 combat engagements reported on front, most of them in Pokrovsk and Southern Slobozhanskyi directions – General Staff

As of 16:00 on July 2, the number of combat engagements on the front stands at 76.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

Today, enemy artillery and mortar fire struck communities in border districts adjacent to Russia, including the settlements of Dibrova and Hremiach in the Chernihiv region; Marine, Petrushivka, Prokhody, Oleksandrivka, Porozok, Prohres, Uhroidy, Pokrovka, Bila Bereza, Bobylivka, and Studenok in the Sumy region; and Vidrodzhenivske in the Kharkiv region. Additionally, the enemy fired multiple launch rocket systems at Porozok in the Sumy region.

Ukrainian defenders repelled eight enemy attacks today in the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, with one battle ongoing at present. The enemy also carried out seven airstrikes, dropping 16 GABs, and conducted 196 artillery shellings, including 14 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the South- Slobozhanskyi direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 12 times near Hlyboke, Vovchansk, Milove, Ambarne and in the direction of Mytrofanivka, our soldiers are giving a worthy rebuff, six engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai and in the direction of Petropavlivka.

Read more: Defence forces hit oil refinery in Saratov region of Russia - General Staff

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out eight attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Ridkodub, Torske, Hryhorivka, and in the directions of Cherneshchyna and Novyi Myr. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. Our troops are holding the line and inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy is conducting one assault toward Fedorivka, the battle is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy launched five assaults on Defense Forces positions toward Bondarne, Markove, and in the area of Chasiv Yar. Our defenders have already repelled two offensive actions.

In the Toretsk direction, five combat engagements have occurred since the beginning of the day near Toretsk, Petrivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka; one engagement is still underway.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian forces made 21 attempts to dislodge our defenders from positions near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Dachne, Oleksiivka, and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Razine, and Molodetske. The Defense Forces are holding firm, having repelled 19 enemy attacks, with two combat engagements ongoing. The enemy also carried out GAB airstrikes near Poltavka and Maiak.

In the Novopavlivka direction, eight enemy assaults took place near Zaporizhzhia, Piddubne, and Shevchenko. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

See more: Total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 1,022,090 people (+1,110 per day), 10,985 tanks, 29,794 artillery systems, 22,931 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Hostilities in the South

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces are holding off an enemy assault near Kamianske.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the invaders did not carry out offensive actions but launched an airstrike on Kozatske.

No significant changes were observed in the situation along the remaining directions.