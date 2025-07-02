Russians attack Kharkiv region with FPV drones: two people injured
On Wednesday, July 2, Russian occupants attacked Kharkiv region with FPV drones. Two men were injured.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
In the village of Vesele, Lypetsk community, a 64-year-old man was injured by a Russian drone. In Shestakove village of Starosaltiv community, a 20-year-old man was injured.
Both victims were hospitalized with explosive wounds. Doctors are providing them with the necessary assistance.
