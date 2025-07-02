Unmanned Systems Forces strike 808 enemy targets over past 24 hours. INFOGRAPHICS
Between July 1 and 2, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces struck 808 unique enemy targets.
This was reported in the report by the Unmanned Systems Forces Command of AFU, according to Censor.NET.
Among the enemy targets destroyed:
-
188 personnel, including 124 eliminated;
-
43 vehicles and 23 motorcycles;
-
13 artillery systems, 1 tank, and 1 armored vehicle.
Additionally, 21 enemy drones (both copter- and fixed-wing types) were destroyed, along with 11 UAV operator launch sites.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password