Unmanned Systems Forces strike 745 enemy targets in one day, including artillery systems, armored vehicles, and tanks. INFOGRAPHICS

Between June 28 and 29, units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces Group struck 745 unique enemy targets.

This is according to a report by the AFU Unmanned Systems Forces Command, Censor.NET reports.

Among the enemy targets hit:

  • 166 enemy personnel, including 109 eliminated;

  • 50 vehicles and 27 motorcycles;

  • 7 artillery systems, 4 tanks, and 7 pieces of armored equipment.

In addition, 15 enemy UAVs (both copter- and wing-type) were destroyed, and 11 UAV operator launch points were struck.

