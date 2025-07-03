40 "shaheds" out of 52 launched by Russia neutralised - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of 3 July 2025, the Russian occupiers launched 52 drones of various types at Ukraine.
This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.
The launches were recorded from the following directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.
"As of 08:00, air defence has neutralised 40 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the east and south of the country. 22 were shot down by firepower, 18 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.
Enemy attack UAVs were spotted in 7 locations, and downed UAVs fell at 1 location," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password