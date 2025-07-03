ENG
News
40 "shaheds" out of 52 launched by Russia neutralised - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

The Shahed attack on 3 July 2025. How many were shot down

On the night of 3 July 2025, the Russian occupiers launched 52 drones of various types at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

The launches were recorded from the following directions: Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

"As of 08:00, air defence has neutralised 40 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (other types of drones) in the east and south of the country. 22 were shot down by firepower, 18 were locally lost/suppressed by electronic warfare.

Enemy attack UAVs were spotted in 7 locations, and downed UAVs fell at 1 location," the statement said.

