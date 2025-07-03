Pavel: After elections in Czech Republic, policy of supporting Ukraine does not exclude changes

Czech President Petr Pavel does not rule out a change in government policy to support Ukraine after the parliamentary elections to be held in the country on October 3-4.

He said this in an interview with the BBC, Censor.NET reports.

Pavel said that he is currently engaged in a dialogue with all party leaders who may be part of the next government and urges them to maintain current security priorities, including support for Ukraine.

"I have discussed with them the need to maintain the same principles in the field of security and foreign policy even after the elections. However, of course, I can't give any guarantees right now, as much will depend on the outcome of the elections," he said.

Read more: More than $77 billion mobilized by World Bank to help Ukraine since beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion - Shmyhal

The President reminded that the Czech Republic had already provided Ukraine with about 1.5 million units of large-caliber ammunition and plans to provide another 1.8 million in 2025. Pavel emphasized that the initiative to supply ammunition is not under threat.

Pavel also warned of hybrid aggression on the part of Russia, which is engaged in espionage, sabotage, cyberattacks and spreading disinformation in Europe. According to him, the Czech Republic is stepping up measures to counter such threats.

The current government of the Czech Republic is headed by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who is known for his support of Ukraine. At the same time, one of the favorites in the parliamentary race is the opposition leader of ANO, Andrej Babiš, who lost to Pavel in the presidential election in 2023. His potential return to power raises questions about the Czech Republic's future position on military assistance to Ukraine.

Read more: Since beginning of day, 140 combat engagements on frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff