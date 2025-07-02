Since beginning of day, 140 combat engagements on frontline, most of them in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

The Defense Forces are focusing efforts on disrupting Russian occupiers’ offensive plans and depleting their combat potential. Since the start of the day, there have been 140 combat engagements; the enemy launched two missile strikes and 50 airstrikes, deploying seven missiles and 60 guided bombs, used 1,206 kamikaze drones for attacks, and carried out nearly 4,000 shellings of Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Hostilities in the North

In the North Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, 11 clashes with Russian occupiers occurred, one of which is ongoing. The enemy launched nine airstrikes, dropping 19 guided bombs, and conducted 337 shellings, including 19 from multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

Today, the enemy launched 19 attacks in the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, in the areas of Hlyboke, Zelene, Vovchansk, Milove, Ambarne, and toward Mytrofanivka, with three combat engagements still ongoing.

The enemy attacked our fortified positions nine times in the Kupiansk direction, near the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Zahryzove, Zelenyi Hai, and in the direction of Petropavlivka, with two combat engagements still ongoing.

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction today, Russian forces launched 14 assaults on Ukrainian defenders’ positions near the settlements of Ridkodub, Torske, Hrekivka, Hryhorivka, Zelena Dolyna, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, and in the directions of Cherneshchyna, Shandryholove, Serednie, and Novyi Myr. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault toward Fedorivka.

Today, our troops repelled five enemy attacks toward Bondarne, Markove, and in the area of Chasiv Yar in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers launched 10 assaults on our defensive positions near Toretsk, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka, Petrivka, Rusyn Yar, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka, with three combat engagements still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction throughout the day, the enemy conducted 41 assault and offensive actions. Russian occupiers` activity was observed near the settlements of Popiv Yar, Poltavka, Myrne, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Dachne, Oleksiivka, Horikhove, and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Razine, and Molodetske. Fighting continues in four locations. The enemy carried out airstrikes with GABs near Poltavka and Maiak.

Preliminary estimates indicate that today our soldiers eliminated 124 and wounded 87 occupiers in this direction, destroyed 13 motorcycles, two artillery guns, six UAVs, three satellite communication terminals, a UAV control point, and two personnel shelters; additionally, four motorcycles, two artillery guns, three mortars, and three enemy personnel shelters were damaged.

Hostilities in the South

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy launched 14 attacks on Ukrainian positions, attempting to advance near the settlements of Zaporizhzhia, Yalta, Myrne, Piddubne, and Shevchenko. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy conducted no offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled one enemy assault near Kamianske.

Throughout the day in the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made five unsuccessful attempts to advance. The enemy also carried out an airstrike on Kozatske.

No significant changes occurred in other directions.

Today, we commend the Ukrainian soldiers of the 117th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade and the 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Battalion for steadfastly holding the enemy at bay.