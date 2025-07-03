Explosion near Zhytomyr: number of victims rises to 82, including four children

The number of people injured in the explosion in the village of Berezina on the M-06 highway has increased to 82, including 4 children and a foreigner.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional State Administration Vitalii Bunechko.

"There are 38 people in hospitals, including four children. Fortunately, the condition of the hospitalized is moderate or light. Among the victims is one foreigner, who was also provided with the necessary assistance, shelter, and treatment," the statement said.

Bunechko noted that two people died as a result of the explosion. Rescuers unblocked the second victim at night.

"The fire has been extinguished. Operational and investigative actions are ongoing at the scene, the causes of the tragedy are being investigated. Traffic on the M-06 highway has been fully restored - all restrictions have been lifted," said the head of the regional traffic police.

As reported, on the afternoon of July 2, an explosion occurred near Zhytomyr. Hlybochytsia village head Serhiy Sokalsky said that the explosion occurred in the village of Berezina at the production warehouse of an industrial enterprise.

