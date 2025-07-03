ENG
Shelling of the Kherson region
Russian Federation shells Bilozerka in Kherson region: 78-year-old woman wounded

Explosions heard in occupied Mariupol

A 78-year-old local female resident was injured in the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region as a result of shelling.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET informs.

The woman was diagnosed with an explosive injury and burns to her neck, torso and limbs. The victim was taken to hospital for medical care.

