Russian Federation hits Odesa’s port infrastructure with ballistic missiles. Two dead and wounded. PHOTO

Russian troops attacked the port infrastructure of Odesa. The shelling resulted in deaths and injuries.

This was stated by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"The port infrastructure was hit by a cluster ballistic missile. Unfortunately, two people were killed and three people were injured. They are now being provided with all the necessary medical care on the spot. It is the driver of the truck and they are identifying who was there on the spot," he said.

Vice Prime Minister - Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Kuleba said that the "Iskander" missile hit the area of one of the berths of the Odesa seaport.

At the time, people were working at the berth, unloading metal from a foreign vessel flying the flag of São Tomé and Príncipe.

"Two people were killed. One of them was a mechanical dockworker and the other was a truck driver. Our sincere condolences to the families of the victims. Six more people were injured. Among them are employees of a port operator and a driver. Two more are Syrian nationals, crew members of a civilian vessel. All necessary assistance is being provided to the people. Infrastructure facilities were also damaged: portal cranes, machinery, warehouses," he added.

On 3 July 2025, an explosion rang out in Odesa at around 1pm. The city was under ballistic missile attack.

