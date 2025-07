Russian forces advanced in Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia region and settlements in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions – DeepState. MAPS

Russian occupiers have made advances in several settlements across Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Kharkiv regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The map has been updated. The enemy advanced in Kamianske (Zaporizhzhia region), Zirka, near Andriivka (Volnovakha district), Bahatyr, Nelipivka, and Synkivka (Kharkiv region)."

