Poland is strong supporter of Ukraine’s EU membership – Ambassador Łukasiewicz

Poland remains a staunch supporter of Ukraine’s European and Euro-Atlantic course.

This was stated by Piotr Łukasiewicz, chargé d’affaires of Poland in Ukraine, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We are firm supporters and defenders of the idea that Ukraine should be part of the European Union. We also maintain the position that NATO must keep its open-door policy and that Ukraine is on the path to future NATO membership," the diplomat emphasized.

He stressed that only the Ukrainian people and government have the right to determine their foreign policy course. "No one should be able to prevent this," Łukasiewicz said.

The diplomat drew parallels with the Poles’ aspirations in the 1990s to join the EU and NATO, noting that he sees no force capable of hindering Ukraine’s membership.

Read more: Denmark promises to pressure Hungary to unblock Ukraine’s EU accession - Euractiv