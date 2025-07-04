ENG
News Update of DeepState map
Russians have occupied Milove and Stroivka in Kharkiv region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops managed to occupy two settlements in the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has occupied Milove, Stroivka, and also advanced near Topoli, Fedorivka, and Piddubne," the report says.

Read more: Russian forces advanced in Kamianske, Zaporizhzhia region and settlements in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions – DeepState. MAPS

Russian advance in Donetsk region

