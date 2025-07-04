Russians have occupied Milove and Stroivka in Kharkiv region, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops managed to occupy two settlements in the Kharkiv region.

This is reported by DeepState, Censor.NET informs.

"The enemy has occupied Milove, Stroivka, and also advanced near Topoli, Fedorivka, and Piddubne," the report says.

