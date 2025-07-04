Kyiv region survives massive Russian attack: significant destruction and damage to residential and industrial sectors in Fastiv district. VIDEO+PHOTOS
As a result of the missile attack, the residential and industrial sectors of the Fastiv district of Kyiv region were damaged.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.
Rescuers extinguished the fire on the roof of a multi-storey building and the fire in seven private garages," the statement said.
