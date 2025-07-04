ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12646 visitors online
News Air defence operation in Kyiv region Drone attack on Kyiv region
9 148 28

Kyiv region survives massive Russian attack: significant destruction and damage to residential and industrial sectors in Fastiv district. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a result of the missile attack, the residential and industrial sectors of the Fastiv district of Kyiv region were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

"As a result of the rocket attack, the residential and industrial sectors of the Fastiv district of Kyiv region were damaged, the State Emergency Service reported.

Rescuers extinguished the fire on the roof of a multi-storey building and the fire in seven private garages," the statement said.

Read more: Russia launched massive attack on Kyiv region with missiles and UAVs: man was wounded

Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Kyiv region

Author: 

Kyyivska region (680) Fastivskyy district (20)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 