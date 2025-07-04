Extremely dangerous levels of air pollution recorded in Kyiv. INFOGRAPHICS

As a result of a massive missile and drone strike on Kyiv, fires were reported in different districts of the capital.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko.

"We have fires in a number of locations. After the alarm is over and you return to your homes, close the windows. There is a high concentration of combustion products in the air. The terrorist country Russia has done a disaster. Russians bring nothing but terror and murder. This is a fact," he wrote.

Kyiv residents write on social media that the streets of the capital are completely enveloped in black acrid smoke and the white sky is not visible at all.

According to SEB portal , in some areas, the level of air pollution is 16 times higher than the norm. This is extremely dangerous.





As you know, Kyiv was under massive attack by drones and missiles. The alert in the capital lasted almost nine hours.

