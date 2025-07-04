77 combat engagements recorded on front, most of them in Pokrovsk and Northern Slobozhanskyi directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4:00 p.m., 77 combat engagements have occurred on the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Hostilities in the North

Today, enemy artillery fire hit communities in border settlements, including Yanzhulivka in Chernihiv region; Velyka Pysarivka, Tovstodubove, Mykhailivske, Pokrovka, Prokhody, Marine, Luhivka, Muraveinia, and Znob-Novhorodske in Sumy region; and Tymofiivka in Kharkiv region.

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, 11 clashes have occurred since the start of the day. Additionally, the enemy launched eight airstrikes, dropping 15 guided bombs, and carried out 160 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and settlements, including eight with multiple launch rocket systems.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks, with two more clashes ongoing. The enemy is attempting to advance near Vovchansk, Hlyboke, and Zelene. The settlement of Vilkhuvatka was hit by an airstrike.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russian occupiers tried four times to break through our defenses near the settlements of Holubivka and Zelenyi Hai; fighting is still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army launched nine attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Nadiia, Hrekivka, Karpivka, Ridkodub, Zelena Dolyna, and Torske; four clashes are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out three assault actions toward the settlements of Romanivka, Rusyn Yar, and Yablunivka. One battle is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian occupiers attempted 30 times to push our defenders from their positions near the settlements of Poltavka, Novotoretske, Razine, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Kotliarivka, and Oleksiivka. The Defense Forces held the line and repelled 27 enemy attacks; three clashes are ongoing. Enemy aviation dropped bombs on Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivsk direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense near the settlements of Yalta, Zirka, Zaporizhzhia, Komar, Voskresenka, and Shevchenko. The Defense Forces repelled eight enemy assaults; two attacks are ongoing.

Hostilities in the South

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked our defenders’ positions twice near Kamianske and toward Novoandriivka. The aggressor’s aviation carried out airstrikes in the Kamianske area.

In the Prydniprovske direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled two enemy attacks near the Antonivskyi Bridge; one clash is ongoing.

There are no significant changes in other directions.