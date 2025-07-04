One killed and eight wounded in Russian attacks on Kherson and region

Today, July 4, Russian troops continued shelling Kherson and settlements in Kherson region, resulting in one death and several injuries.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that on July 4, 2025, the Russian army attacked settlements in Kherson region using artillery and UAVs.

According to the latest data, there is one confirmed fatality and eight wounded.

Read more: Russian Federation shells Bilozerka in Kherson region: 78-year-old woman wounded

Yes, in Antonivka around 2:00 p.m., occupiers dropped explosives from a UAV, killing a civilian man who was on the street.

Additionally, eight people were injured in drone attacks in Kherson, Antonivka, and Novodmytrivka.

Private and multi-apartment buildings, social infrastructure facilities, vehicles, and garages were also damaged.

See more: Occupiers attacked Kherson with drones in morning, leaving people wounded and medical facility damaged. PHOTOS