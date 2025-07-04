Zelenskyy on call with Trump: we agreed to work on protecting Ukraine’s skies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump discussed Russian air strikes, air-defense capabilities, and the situation at the front.

The head of state reported about this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

"A very important and productive conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. I congratulated President Trump and the entire American people on Independence Day.

We in Ukraine are grateful for all the support that enables us to save lives and preserve our independence. We have already achieved a great deal together with America and support every effort to stop the killing and restore a normal, sustainable, dignified peace. A worthy peace deal is needed, and Ukraine backs the American proposals," he noted.

According to him, Trump is very well informed about the frontline situation and Russia’s air strikes.

"We discussed air-defense possibilities and agreed to work on strengthening our sky protection. We agreed that our teams will meet accordingly. We also spoke in detail about defense-industrial capabilities and the prospects for joint production. We are ready for direct projects with America and believe this is critically needed for security, especially concerning drones and related technologies," Zelenskyy said.

They also discussed mutual procurements and investments and exchanged views on the diplomatic landscape and joint work with America and other partners.

