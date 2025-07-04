Denmark’s foreign minister Rasmussen calls for increased investment in Ukraine’s defense industry following Russia’s massive attack

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen called for increased investment in Ukraine’s defense industry in response to Russia’s massive attack on July 4.

He made this statement in a comment to DR, as reported by EP and cited by Censor.NET.

"The most obvious starting point is to increase investments in Ukraine. They (the Ukrainians -ed.) could probably produce twice as much military equipment as they currently do if they had the funds," said the head of Denmark’s foreign ministry.

According to Rasmussen, funds for investment in Ukraine’s defense sector could come from frozen Russian assets. He added that Denmark is currently specifically considering this issue in connection with its upcoming EU presidency.

Recall that on the night of July 4, Russian occupiers launched a combined drone and missile strike on Kyiv. One person was killed, and there are casualties.

