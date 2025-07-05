Putin wants to go all way and keep killing people. That’s not good - Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump believes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is determined to continue killing in Ukraine.

Trump told reporters about this on Friday evening on board Air Force One, Censor.NET reports, with reference to European Pravda.

Speaking about his conversation with Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before, Trump recalled how he had spoken with the Kremlin head before.

"I told you I was very unhappy with the conversation with Putin. He seems to want to go all the way and keep killing people. That's not good. It's not good. I was not happy," he said.

At the same time, the US president does not believe that Putin is "mocking" him by refusing to cease fire.

Earlier, Trump said that he was very disappointed in his conversation with Putin, and understands that he does not want to stop.