Cheboksary plant producing adaptive Kometa antenna arrays for Shahed and Iskander missiles hit - General Staff

On the night of July 5, 2025, units of the Unmanned Systems Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck an important facility of the Russian aggressor's military-industrial complex - JSC VNIIR-Progress, located in Cheboksary (Chuvash Republic of Russia).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the target was the production facilities for the production of adaptive antenna arrays "Comet". They are used in Shahed UAVs, Iskander-K missiles, unified planning and correction modules (UPCMs) for guided aerial bombs (GABs), and other precision weapons that the enemy regularly uses to shell Ukraine, including civilian infrastructure.

"It has been confirmed that the munitions reached the target area. The results are being clarified," the General Staff added.

The Defense Forces continue to take all measures to undermine the military and economic potential of the Russian occupiers and force Russia to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Earlier, the General Staff informed that on the night of July 5, units of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces, struck the Borysoglebsk airfield in the Voronezh region.