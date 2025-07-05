Trump doubts possibility of ending war in Ukraine: "I don’t know"

US President Donald Trump has said that he is not sure whether he can put an end to Russia's war against Ukraine.

He told journalists on board Air Force One when asked whether he was confident that he could bring about an end to hostilities, Politico reports, Censor.NET cites.

According to the publication, this statement is in sharp contrast to his previous promises to quickly end the war that Russia is waging against Ukraine.

"I don't know. I can't tell you whether it's going to happen or not," the White House chief said.

When asked if ending the war was a priority, Trump replied:

"Yes. I would like to see that happen."

Politico notes that throughout the election campaign, Trump promised to end hostilities between the two countries on his first day in office. However, the US leader later backtracked on this statement, calling it an "exaggeration".

"We have helped many countries... The situation in Ukraine is Biden's business, not Trump's. I'm trying to finish it," Trump said.

Earlier it was reported that US President Donald Trump once again accused his predecessor Joe Biden of the war against Ukraine launched by Russia.