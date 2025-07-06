Ammonia explosion and leakage occurred on tanker in Russian port of Ust-Luga - media

An explosion occurred on the Eco Wizard tanker in the Russian port of Ust-Luga, which probably caused an ammonia leak.

This is reported by The Insider, Censor.NET informs.

It is reported that the explosion occurred on board the vessel during ammonia loading at the terminal of MCC Eurochem JSC. This caused holes in the hull of the ammonia carrier, through which water began to pour in. The ship began to sink, and the crew was evacuated to shore.

According to Marine Traffic, the Eco Wizard flies the flag of the Marshall Islands and arrived in Ust-Luga from Belgium.

Since the beginning of the year, this is the sixth tanker to call at Russian ports and suffer an explosion.

Earlier it was reported that the Vilamoura tanker carrying 1 million barrels of oil exploded off the coast of Libya. The vessel had recently called at Russian ports.

Read more: Russia produces three times more ammunition in three months than NATO does in year - Rutte