Enemy attacked Kharkiv with "shaheds": at least four explosions occurred, 27 people injured, including three children (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

On the morning of 7 July, Kharkiv was attacked several "Shahed" strikes. Explosions rang out in two districts.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov.

In Shevchenkivskyi district, a drone hit a high-rise building. One of the floors of the building is on fire.

"Preliminary, 4 people were injured, including 2 children. The fire broke out on the 8th floor of the building, the approximate area of the fire is 10 m²," noted Syniehubov.

Also, a hostile UAV hit was recorded in Slobidskyi district of the city. Two people were injured in the attack.

Civilian objects and a kindergarten building were damaged in the area.

The number of victims has increased

The number of injured in the morning attack on Kharkiv by UAVs has increased to 10 people:

In Shevchenkivskyi district, 8 people were injured;

In Slobidskyi district - 2 people.

Everyone is being provided with the necessary medical care.

As of 6:45 a.m., the number of victims has increased to 13.

Shevchenkivskyi district - 10 injured.

Slobidskyi district - 3 injured people, including a three-year-old girl.

As of 7:00 a.m., the number of injured has increased to 16:

as of now, there are 11 victims in Shevchenkivskyi district;

in Slobidskyi district - 5.

Everyone is being provided with highly qualified medical care.

As of 7:20 a.m., 20 people have been reported injured, including 3 children.

in Shevchenkivskyi district - 12 injured.

in Slobidskyi district - 8 injured.

Doctors are providing the necessary assistance. Rescue operations are ongoing.

23 injured as of 7:30 am. Among them, 3 are children.

There are 15 injured in Shevchenkivskyi district.

In Slobidskyi district - 8 injured.

Everyone is being provided with medical assistance. State Emergency Service units are working at the scene.

"So far, three injured people, including one child, have been taken to hospitals. Their condition is of moderate severity. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance," noted Syniehubov.

The number of injured in the morning shelling of the city has risen to 27 people, according to Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

