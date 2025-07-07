ENG
News Shelling of the Kherson region
Occupiers dropped explosives from drone near Beryslav: one person killed

A drone attacked a car in Kupiansk district

On the morning of 7 July, ruscists dropped explosives from a drone on a tractor moving near Beryslav.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.

The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle died from his injuries.

Also in the morning, Russian troops shelled Nadezhdivka in the Bilozerka community.

Two people were injured when an enemy shell hit a residential building.

A 19-year-old local resident and a 67-year-old woman sustained explosive injuries and contusions, and a man sustained shrapnel wounds to his back and leg.

The victims were taken to hospital for medical care.

