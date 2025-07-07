Occupiers dropped explosives from drone near Beryslav: one person killed
On the morning of 7 July, ruscists dropped explosives from a drone on a tractor moving near Beryslav.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office.
The 35-year-old driver of the vehicle died from his injuries.
Also in the morning, Russian troops shelled Nadezhdivka in the Bilozerka community.
Two people were injured when an enemy shell hit a residential building.
A 19-year-old local resident and a 67-year-old woman sustained explosive injuries and contusions, and a man sustained shrapnel wounds to his back and leg.
The victims were taken to hospital for medical care.
