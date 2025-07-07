Night attack on Odesa: one person killed, garages damaged, cars destroyed. VIDEO+PHOTOS

On the night of 7 July, explosions occurred in Odesa during an air raid alert. Russian invaders attacked the city with drones.

Censor.NET reports, citing the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

According to Oleh Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, despite the active work of air defence forces, there is destruction and damage to civilian infrastructure, including service stations and cars.

In particular, 10 garages and several construction trailers were damaged. Cars, trucks and a bus were destroyed. Fires broke out and were extinguished by rescuers.

"The strike also caused a fire in the security room near the new building. Unfortunately, one security guard was killed. My sincere condolences to his family and friends," said Kiper.

