Another attack by Shaheds in Kharkiv: seriously wounded woman dies in hospital

One of the victims of a Russian strike on July 7 on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv died in hospital.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"Unfortunately, a 34-year-old woman who was seriously injured as a result of a Russian UAV attack on the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv died in hospital," the statement said.

The number of people who were injured or suffered acute shock has increased to 34.

Among the victims are two boys aged 7 and 17, and two girls aged 14 and 9. The children were diagnosed with acute stress reaction.

As a reminder, in the morning of July 7, Kharkiv was under attack by Russian attack drones.

